Jessie J isn't pleased with many on the Internet who seem to think she and Jenna Dewan look alike.

Of course, Jessie and Jenna have been linked because of Channing Tatum — Jessie and Channing began dating in October, whereas Jenna and the "Magic Mike" star are divorcing. Social media has all-but labeled the two women dopplegangers.

"I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to. I often ignore them as 99% of the time it is something that doesn't serve any positivity to speak on," Jessie said in an Instagram message on Nov. 16. "However there is a story I have seen be re written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier."

"I am here to talk about the headline and the way the story has been written, I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article…I am yet to," she continued. "Who feels good from this story? I know I don't. Who does this story inspire?...? Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No."

Her lengthy takedown of the story continued.

"I'm talking in general too. Beyond this story. It's constant with women. Picking favourites. Do the media do it with men? No. Are women gaining a positive lesson from it? No," she went on to write. "You only have to look at a few of the comments to see that these stories are not inspiring women but mostly women ripping other women down."

"I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It's not something I stand for, at all," she wrote. "I don't take stories like this lightly. Because I know the kind of impact it has on younger girls reading it. I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls, and when I got older, decided to spend my career making lots of music to try and help/inspire myself and all the other women to see their beauty from inside out and will continue to do so. Man does the world need it. More now than ever."

Jessie asked the media to change and support women better.

"I see this as a bigger lesson that I am able to speak on. I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare, one another. Or pick who they think is prettier," she concluded her post. "We are all BEAUTIFUL. We are enough just the way we are. Be the best you!!! You cant wake up and be anyone but YOU. So please love your face, your body, your mind and your heart. Be good to yourself. And to those around you. Be sensitive with your words. Be kind with your words. You have no idea what they can do to someone. Alone ladies, we are strong. But TOGETHER?! US WOMEN can truly CHANGE THE WORLD."

Jenna recently had an online exchange with a fan who said she was prettier than Channing's current girlfriend. Jenna shot down the response quickly, writing, "positive vibes all the way," along with a kiss face emoji.