Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka have called it quits!

The Hilton heiress, 37, and her actor beau, 33, have ended their relationship after getting engaged in January, according to reports.

Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"They broke up and called off their engagement earlier this month," a source revealed to Just Jared. "Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together."

In light of the breakup, Paris will reportedly be focusing on DJing and her numerous endorsements, while Chris stays busy with acting and his burgeoning art career.

The news comes just a few months after the couple chose to push back their planned wedding date of Nov. 11.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"The 11/11 thing was never a set date," Paris told PEOPLE. "It was just, 11/11 is something I love because I always say, '11:11, make a wish for good luck.' So Chris was like, 'Oh let's do it on 11/11. That's such a special number for you.'"

She continued, "I was like yeah, but I didn't look at my schedule. Then this summer we were looking at our schedules and I was like, 'Oh my goodness we are both working nonstop until like New Year's.' We're both just working so much and decided it would be much better just to push it to next year. With all the planning I want it to be perfect and you can't rush something like this."

Paris and Chris first began dating in early 2017 and got engaged nearly one year later, over a holiday vacation in Aspen.