Amid speculation about the state of their relationship seven months after a cheating scandal rocked their world mere days before she gave birth to daughter True, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still together -- and making plans for the holidays.

Despite reports over the last few months alleging that Khloe and Tristan were on the rocks as she struggled to trust him again, TMZ reports that the reality TV star and the NBA player are "going strong." In fact, the news site reveals, "Khloe's going to Cleveland next week to be with the Cavaliers star and baby True as a family."

A few weeks ago, Khloe -- who reportedly changed her mind in October about moving to Cleveland for the NBA season -- popped up at one of Tristan's games in Ohio, where he's again living now that the basketball season is in full swing, but she soon headed back to Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the reason Khloe hasn't been back is because she's been filming for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

TMZ's sources claim that "Khloe was supposed to fly out to Cleveland last week but stayed in L.A. on account of the fires that were ravaging hers and surrounding communities."

Though TMZ insists the couple are doing well again, it's still a tense time for Khloe, who's found comfort in her adorable baby girl. The Nov. 4 episode of "KUWTK" revealed how she found out about Tristan's infidelity back in early April. The next episode, which airs on Nov. 18, will show, among other things, the tension in the delivery room between Tristan and Khloe's angry sister Kim Kardashian West ahead of True's birth.

Back on Nov. 4, Khloe took to social media to share her thoughts and feelings about reliving her heartache as "KUWTK" aired. It was revealed that little sister Kylie Jenner is the one who actually told Khloe what Tristan had done after seeing reports about his infidelity. "I needed to see what was happening and better from my family then by someone else," Khloe tweeted, explaining that she was grateful someone she loved filled her in.

Khloe also expressed her unhappiness with the show's production schedule. "I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it's a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to ," she mused in another tweet.

Before the episode aired, Khloe posted several emotional tweets about what viewers were about to see along with a clip from the show. "Tonight's episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly," Khloe explained. "To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every [trial], tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys."