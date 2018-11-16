Celebs lose their homes in the California wildfires and more ICYMI news

Just tragic. Some of Hollywood's biggest names weren't able to go back to a home this week because their houses burned down in the Southern California wildfires. Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Neil Young, Kim Basinger, Robin Thicke and Camille Grammer are among those who lost their homes to the blazes. Liam shared a picture of the charred ruins of his Malibu house on Nov. 13, confessing it's "been a heartbreaking few days." Miley added, "Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left." Gerard tweeted a photo of the remains of his house too. "Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating," he wrote. "Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD."

