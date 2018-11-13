Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rob Kardashian is looking to make some major changes in the child support he pays his ex, Blac Chyna — in fact, he now wants her to pay him!

In September 2017, Rob agreed to pay his ex $20,000 a month to support their 2-year-old daughter, Dream. He now claims that he "can no longer afford" to pay that steep price and wants to reduce the payments substantially. In fact, he says that Chyna's domestic violence claims against him have prevented him from earning money.

"I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me," he says in the declaration, according to The Blast. "Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media."

He continues, "It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures."

Rob claims he was making $100,000 a month, but he's now making $10,000 a month. However, he says that Chyna is making far more than him and alleges that she's milking her connection to him for financial gain. His team estimates that she makes about $60,000 a month. Because of that, Rob is now asking that Chyna pay him support. His lawyers, according to The Blast, estimate he should collect $2,864 a month for his 50/50 custody of Dream.

"She has appeared in the press and on social media to discuss both cases at every opportunity," Rob said in his court declaration.

In an interesting turn, insiders told TMZ that Rob's child support reduction request was actually something that was planned a long time ago, claiming it "was all designed to get Blac Chyna to drop domestic violence allegations that could have cost him custody."

Last year, Chyna dropped the allegations in exchange for the 50/50 split of Dream and the hefty child support fee.

Chyna's attorney said Rob's request was expected, but argued that Rob is far from poor.

"Rob has deliberately retreated from social media to suppress his income in order to reduce support," Chyna's attorney said. "What kind of father plays games with supporting his own baby?"

For now, a judge has suspended all child support obligations until everything can be sorted out. In other words, right now, Chyna is getting no child support from Rob.