The never-ending bitter saga that is Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna is continuing into the new year.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Last October, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the entire Kardashian family, saying they essentially tarnished her reputation, torpedoed her and Rob's reality show and cost her millions of dollars. She also said her baby's daddy abused her in April in the lawsuit. The Blast reported on Jan. 2 that Rob has now filed a response to that lawsuit and that he's denying any abuse,.

She claimed at the time that Rob grabbed her phone, knocked her to the ground and tore a bedroom door off its hinges. She said she ended up calling a friend for help.

She also submitted text messages in which she claimed proves Rob is suicidal -- the texts included a picture of what she says is Rob's hand with pills.

WENN/Reflector

In the latest volley, though, Rob says his ex is flat out lying and added she "did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct" by him. In the docs, he also reminded that court that he's alleged her abuse, too. In September, he filed a lawsuit in which he claimed that she tried strangling him with a phone cord and damaged the house they were living in, which was owned by his sister Kylie Jenner.

Rob simply wants a judge to toss Chyna's lawsuit.