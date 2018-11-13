Armie Hammer was blasted on social media for ripping celebrities who posted photo tributes to the late Stan Lee.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

The Marvel Comics legend passed on Nov. 13, prompting a slew of celebrities to share images of them with Stan.

"So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee," Armie tweeted on Monday. "No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself."

Quickly, the actor's fans blasted him for taking a veiled shot at stars like Hugh Jackman, Millie Bobby Brown, Ryan Reynolds, Kaley Cuoco, Kevin Smith, Halle Berry and others, all of whom posted photos of themselves with Stan.

"They... worked with him…?" one fan said, implying that Armie's argument was weak.

Armie replied, "Me... too?"

Another person said that people were "just remembering how it felt to meet [Stan] with those photos. That's how I would feel. I never got the chance."

Armie said, "If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him."

Getty Images

Simply put, fans were not agreeing with Armie.

"Don't hurt yourself falling off your high horse Armie," one person said. "Like seriously chill and let people grieve the passing of someone the way they want/need to without coming across as judgmental and harsh."

"I posted a picture of myself with my Grandad when he passed away," another said. "Was I showing off about knowing him and making that all about me too? No. Let people pay their respects how they want to nobody is the expert on how to pay respect and grieve."