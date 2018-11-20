Jennifer Garner will reportedly spend the holidays with her new beau, plus more news

Jennifer Garner will reportedly spend the holidays with new boyfriend, John Miller

For the first time since she split with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's reportedly including a new man in her holiday plans. An insider tells Us Weekly that after celebrating Thanksgiving Day with her ex and their three kids, Jen and her Cali Group CEO boyfriend, John Miller, are slated to get together over the weekend. Next month, the couple "are planning to go on a romantic getaway" for Christmas, the source adds. Jen and John have been dating for about six months, according to Us. "The relationship continues to be extremely serious," says the insider. "John is head over heels in love with Jennifer." Both Jennifer and John's divorces were finalized in recent weeks, with a judge signing off on Ben and Jen's paperwork in early November; John's ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, who tweeted last week that she and John are now officially divorced.

