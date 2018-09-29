Lindsay Lohan was punched in the face after accusing parents in Russia of trafficking their children, and it was all caught on video.

The actress-turned-nightclub owner was seen approaching a family in Moscow.

"Hey everyone I just want to show you a family I met, a Syrian refugee family," she said on Instagram Live on Sept. 28, according to TMZ. "I'm going to introduce you to them."

The family, however, seems to want none of Lindsay's video.

"Guys, you're going the wrong way, my car is here, come," she said to the children who kept walking. "They're trafficking children, I won't leave until I take you, now I know who you are."

At times, she appeared to speak Arabic.

"You're ruining Arabic culture by doing this. You're taking these children. They want to go," she said on the video, telling the boys, "I'm with you. Don't worry, the whole world is seeing this right now, I will walk forever, I stay with you don't worry."

At one point, she tried to grab one of the boys. It was then the mother was seen punching LiLo in the face.

"I'm like in shock right now," a shaken Lindsay said, "I'm just like so scared."