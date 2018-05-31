A 'Game of Thrones' wedding is just weeks away, plus more celeb love life news for late May 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with these Brits... Winter's not the only thing that's coming! "Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's wedding is also on its way. On May 25, the BBC reported that the actors, who announced their engagement in September 2017, will marry on June 23 in the bride's native Scotland, according to a public posting at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire. Though it's unclear where they'll tie the knot, the BBC noted that Rose's father, councillor Sebastian Leslie, owns a castle in his West Garioch constituency.

