'The Bachelorette' star Becca Kufrin found her 'missing puzzle piece,' plus more celeb love life updates

Wonderwall.com is taking inventory of the biggest celeb romance news of the week, starting with one story that we'll start to watch unfold next Monday when "The Bachelorette" Season 14 premieres. This time, it worked! After a rocky road to romance, new "Bachelorette" star Becca Kufrin is getting her happily ever after! Becca, who infamously got dumped on-camera by her fiance -- "The Bachelor" Season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr. -- has found love on her season of the ABC franchise. On May 22, host Chris Harrison confirmed on Instagram that Becca is "happily engaged" while Becca talked to People magazine ahead of her season's May 28 premiere. "I feel like I finally found my missing puzzle piece. I just can't wipe the smile off my face!" she said. Keep reading for even more romance updates -- including one about Becca's ex, Arie!

