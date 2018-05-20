2018 Billboard Music Awards fashion hits and misses

The Billboard Music Awards are a super-fun event that brings out chic and wild fashion from music's biggest stars. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the most talked-about outfits of the night -- the ones that looked as beautiful as can be and those that had us scratching our heads. We kick off the list with Jennifer Lopez, who, from the waist up, looked perfect. Below that? Not so much. The 48-year-old singer wore a Roberto Cavalli top unbuttoned to expose a matching bra atop a leather wrap skirt by the same designer at the BBMAs on May 20, 2018. To top it off, she donned thigh-high matching (and unflattering) Casadei boots.

RELATED: 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet