Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first dance song revealed, plus more news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first dance song revealed

Meghan Markle was beaming throughout her wedding ceremony over the weekend, so it makes sense that when she and her new husband, Prince Harry, took to the dance floor for the first time as a married couple, they wanted to sway to what Meghan once called her "happy song." The tune, which Meghan referenced in a 2016 interview, was Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)," an uptempo '80s hit that People notes would likely have gotten all 200 reception guests up on their feet and ready to enjoy the party -- a more relaxed affair than the lunch Queen Elizabeth hosted earlier that day. Looking ahead, the bride and groom aren't quite done with the week's royal festivities just yet. On Tuesday, May 22, the two are slated to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday and patronage at a party that will mark their first engagement as a married couple.

