Paris Jackson took aim at family members who are reportedly worried about her antics of late, saying they never reach out to her.

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

"So apparently people think I'm about to die … I don't know," she said in an Instagram story posted on Monday, April 23. "My therapist texted me about it laughing though, so that's good. So I guess to all the family members that are talking to these news outlets saying you're worried for me, when was the last time you called me?"

While wearing lip-shaped sunglasses, Paris, 20, then referred to her older brother. "Prince isn't worried about me. Why? Because Prince and I talk all the time," she said. "If you're worried about me, call me."

SAF / Splash News

Paris' public bashing of her family comes after a relative spoke to Page Six over the weekend, claiming the family is desperately worried about her. The unnamed relative specifically cited a now-removed Instagram video from last month in which Paris scaled the ridge of a building. The relative harkened back to the infamous 2002 incident where Paris' late father, Michael Jackson, held his baby son, Blanket, out a fourth-floor balcony in Berlin, at the Hotel Adlon.

"But this is worse than that because I still think Michael had control of Blanket and they weren't nearly as high up as Paris is in this video," this relative said. "She's lost it. She really has."

"Everyone saw that video, and even though we all knew that she's now OK, watching it was so traumatic that nobody wants to show it to either Katherine or Joe," the relative continued, referring to Paris' grandparents, and Michael's mom and dad.

The relative added that the family thinks Paris is nearing a "serious meltdown," but, at the moment, there is no intervention in the works.

"It's not happening," the relative said, "but everyone will regret it if she dies out there."