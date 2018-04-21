Back in March, Paris Jackson shared an Instagram video of herself scaling the ridge of a building - and it took her family back to another time when a Jackson child was in danger.

A relative likened it to the 2002 scene where Paris' father, Michael Jackson, held his baby son, Blanket, out a fourth-floor balcony in Berlin, at the Hotel Adlon.

"But this is worse than that because I still think Michael had control of Blanket and they weren't nearly as high up as Paris is in this video," this relative told Page Six. "She's lost it. She really has."

In the video, Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, 20, can be seen chilling with rumored girlfriend, 25-year-old model, Cara Delevingne, and some other friends at an eatery. The clip has Paris and Cara chatting audibly, not really finishing sentences and kind of stumbling about.

a r t . A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

Suddenly Paris is walking right on the ledge where traffic and bystanders can be seen down below, revealing that she is many stories up.

Even scarier, Paris stumbles for a moment, before falling back into Cara's arms.

The video, which has since been taken down, was captioned with "I almost died."

"Everyone saw that video, and even though we all knew that she's now OK, watching it was so traumatic that nobody wants to show it to either Katherine or Joe," the relative explained, referring to Paris' grandparents, and Michael's mom and dad.

Page Six also reports, per a family source, that Jackson insiders share the fear that Paris is truly out of control, and approaching a "serious meltdown."

At the moment, according to the source, there is no intervention in the works. "It's not happening but everyone will regret it if she dies out there," the source said.

Sadly, Paris struggles with a very difficult and troubled past, per her own accounts, includes three attempts at suicide, self-harming, cyber-bullying and sexual assault, as well as battling with keeping clean and issues with self-esteem.

Paris put up on Instagram on the day that would have been dad's 59th birthday, last year, how he was "the only person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream."

However sources fear the elation from the newfound romance and growing friendships have exposed Jackson to even more risky passions.

"Paris feels free, crazy and uninhibited around her female companions. It just feels right," added the relative.

Sources believe that things between Paris and Cara kicked off around the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May 2017. In December of the same year, the two traveled through Europe together, and hung out with Paris' godfather, actor Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend and Disney star, Brenda Song.

Then last November, Paris was pictured in France climbing lampposts, chain-smoking and taking selfies in what looked to be a "rundown area." And when in Australia, Jackson was shot tasting a window and doing silly faces at the paparazzi during the Melbourne Cup.

As the antics continue and Paris is photographed with various Hollywood types as well as being seen doing dangerous moves on camera and video, her family reportedly just hopes that Paris will find true love, but more importantly, get more grounded, stay sober and safe.

feelin peachy A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Mar 31, 2018 at 12:24am PDT

"Michael would have wanted her to be happy," the relative explained. "If Cara or whoever it might be makes her happy and complete, at the end of the day, that's what it's all about."