Public Enemy rapper Chuck D has lost his home in the devastating California wildfires.

The Blast reported that the discovery was made after fellow Public Enemy rapper Flava Flav tried to serve Chuck with legal papers at the home... only there was no home left to serve.

WENN

Flav claims Chuck and the group's management firm screwed him out of millions of dollars in profits, hence the lawsuit. He claims that the process server went to Chuck's Los Angeles-area home to serve him. Legal documents from Flav's side indicated that Chuck's home burned down in the fire, and it's believed that he is living in a hotel room somewhere, which makes sense since Chuck is currently touring with the group Prophets of Rage.

Flav is still going through with the lawsuit but he's having a hard time tracking Chuck down, The Blast says.

Chuck is hugely active on social media, but has made no mention of the tragedy.

Since beginning in early December, the Southern California wildfires have ravaged the area. Chuck's home was in the path of the Thomas fire, the biggest of the fires that burned nearly 282,000 acres. Over a month after it started, the Thomas fire is still not fully contained, but, for the most part, is under control now. Recent rain in Southern California helped with the fire, but devastating mudslides have now followed.

Oprah Winfrey, fresh off her widely-praised Golden Globes speech, posted an Instagram video on Jan. 10 showing her knee-deep in mud outside her home.

"Thanks everyone for your prayers and concern," she captioned the video documenting the scene. "My property is fine. Some mud, and minor damage that pales in comparison to what my neighbors are going thru. #mudslides🙏."