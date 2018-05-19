Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding: A closer look at the dress, jewels, hair, makeup and more

Meghan Markle stunned in a custom Givenchy gown featuring an open bateau neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, a train and an underskirt made of triple silk organza as she and Prince Harry tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, 2018. Her look, which she completed with Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara to secure her veil, is truly unforgettable -- and certainly deserves a closer look! Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos of the former "Suits" star during the royal wedding. Keep reading to see the details of her dress, jewels, hair, makeup and more…

RELATED: The greatest royal wedding dresses