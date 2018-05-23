Nikki Bella reveals she's keeping her wedding dress, plus more news

Nikki Bella thinks she and John Cena 'will probably end up together'

Another day, another teaser from Nikki Bella about her future with her ex, John Cena. Last week, Nikki admitted that she was tempted to "jump back into" John's arms having heard -- and believed -- that he wants to have kids. Now, she tells Life&Style that despite having bailed on their May 5 wedding plans with less than a month's notice, she's keeping her wedding dress "because, honestly, I think that John and I will probably end up together." Adding, "he is my best friend and I love him," Nikki says her "cold feet" were less about kids than something going on inside of her. "I'm just in a period of my life that I really need to work on me," she tells the tab. "A healthy me is a healthy us."

