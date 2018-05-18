Is Nikki Bella ready to take John Cena back after hearing he wants kids? Plus, more news

Nikki Bella believes John Cena wants kids but remains unsure if she'll take him back

Are John Cena's public declarations of love for Nikki Bella working as he tries to win her back? They seem to be helping, if nothing else. TMZ checked in with Nikki this week following John's revelation that he "would still love to marry" her and would gladly start a family with her. "I believe 100% he wants kids. It makes me want to run back and jump into his arms," Nikki said, seemingly in reference to the fact that they split over differing goals in the kids department. According to TMZ, however, the kids issue was simply a red flag that put other problems with their relationship in perspective for Nikki, who reportedly isn't prepared to follow through on her desire to take him back just yet. "I care about him and love him a lot," Nikki revealed. She added that she wants to know she's getting married for the right reasons if she and John get back together, telling TMZ: "A lot of people get married for publicity. I'm not like those reality show people. I don't want to be hesitant. I want to do what my heart says." Asked how she'd respond if John showed up in person and asked for her hand in marriage once more, she couldn't be sure of her answer. "I'm a girl who lives in the moment and I honestly don't know what I'd say," she admitted.

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2018