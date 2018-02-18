Celebs who are bad neighbors

You think your neighbors are bad? Get a load of these! Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the celebs who will make your neighbors look good! Let's start with Gigi Hadid, who's actually called herself "the worst neighbor." According to a recent interview in Harper's Bazaar, if you live next to Gigi, you should expect to hear some show tunes! In the mag's October 2016 issue, the supermodel revealed that she loves "to sing Broadway show tunes at home, which makes me the worst neighbor, but [it's] a good stress reliever." Her go-to is "Popular" from "Wicked." "That's the only one I'll tell you because I know at some point, someone's going to ask me to do this and that's the only one I'm willing to do publicly," the New York City resident added. Keep reading to see more bad celeb neighbors!

RELATED: Stars are nothing like us: Celebrity homes edition