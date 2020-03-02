Stars who own farms and ranches

Not all of your favorite stars live in Hollywood! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the celebs who choose to call farms and ranches home (at least some of the time) -- and a few might surprise you! First up is Chris Pratt... When the star doesn't have to be in Los Angeles for work, he can often be found on his ranch on Washington State's San Juan Island. Chris raises sheep, chickens and goats on the gorgeous property called Stillwater Ranch and shares plenty of photos of all the fun on Instagram. Keep reading for more celebs who prefer a rustic way of life...

