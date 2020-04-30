Kristin Cavallari's divorce from husband Jay Cutler turns nasty, plus more celeb love life news for late April 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late April 2020, starting with this surprising split... Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler took to Instagram on April 26 to announce that they're calling it quits after seven years of marriage and a decade of coupledom. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family," they each captioned a photo of themselves during happier times. Initially, multiple media outlets reported that the breakup is amicable -- but has been a long time coming. "This isn't out of the blue. They've been trying to make it work for a while," said an E! News source. "There's nothing scandalous or suspect about their split. Honestly, they just fell out of love and grew apart," said an Us Weekly source. A People source, meanwhile, said the "Very Cavallari" stars "knew they were splitting up" before they left for a spring-break vacay in the Bahamas in early March. "Kristin and Jay had been having problems for a long time. They hadn't spent much time together in recent months," said the source. "[They] are a lot different. She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with the show, and Jay is not as interested in all of that. She's so passionate about her work and they couldn't relate to each other. So it pulled them apart." Then multiple media outlets got their hands on the former couple's divorce documents, and things took a strange turn...

