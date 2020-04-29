Death, taxes and Kendall Jenner getting linked to NBA players — three things you can count on.

On Tuesday, TMZ published video of the model hanging out with Phoenix Suns stud Devin Booker at a rest stop in Sedona, Arizona, where the two apparently took a road trip in his $200,000 Mercedes Benz Maybach.

In an interesting twist, the All-Star guard, who's in the middle of 5-year $158 million contract, formerly dated Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF who was ousted from the famous family after allegedly hooking up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian's baby.

TMZ quoted witnesses who said the duo "looked" like a couple, but sources close to the pair insist things are strictly platonic.

"Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines," a source told TMZ. "Devin is a friend and is part of the small group."

The source said Kendall, 24, and Devin, 23, minimized their interactions with people and merely "took a road trip for some much-needed air."

For Kendall to be linked to a basketball star is nothing new. She has previously dated 76ers star Ben Simmons and the Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin. The reality TV star has been linked to D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma over the years, but she's publicly denied dating those three.

Fun fact: When Kendall and Ben were dating, they once went on a double date with Jordyn and Devin.