You could say that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have "True love" but they're not headed for a reconciliation.

Shutterstock

The reality TV star gave an update on her relationship status with her ex after fans wondered if they were on the verge of getting back together, speculation that stemmed from an Instagram post.

On Sunday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted a photo of herself snuggling up to True, the daughter she and Tristan share. "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" she captioned the image.

After Tristan commented with three heart emojis, a fan asked if her message implied that she and Tristan are back on.

"It means her parents love her beyond measure," Khloe replied.

The fact that Tristan commented on Khloe's Instagram is hardly news. Since they split last year after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods, the NBA star has left a multitude of flattering comments on Khloe's social media.

"Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back," an insider told E! News last November, adding that he "wants what he can't have."

"He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up," the source added. "Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He's trying to make up for it. He sends Khloe gifts and flatters her with compliments. She's in a great place in her life where she's focused on True and co-parenting with Tristan. She's not interested in giving him another chance. She is glad they have come to a peaceful place and can be a family with True, but that is all."

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Khloe's hope is to simply co-parent well.

"I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, a loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other," she said on an episode of her family's reality TV show. "Tristan is really trying to show that he's sorry on a daily basis whether that be a nice gift, a text. I do appreciate that because I know that he's trying, so I think we're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents."