Tristan Thompson just can't quit Khloe Kardashian.

On Monday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star showed off her fit body in a mirror selfie on Instagram.

"Blink and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to get ready," she captioned the photo, using the opportunity to hawk her Good American clothing line.

The sexy image prompted many comments, and one of those comments came from her ex, with whom Khloe shares daughter True.

"Saucy," Tristan commented, adding several emojis to indicate he liked what he saw.

Shutterstock

The fact that the NBA star commented isn't new. Last fall, he left flattering comments on several of Khloe's posts. Many of Khloe's fans, though, weren't having it and sounded off on Tristan.

"Hard pass!!! too little too late!!! JOKE," one person wrote. Another told Tristan, "you blew it." Added another fan, "ughhh boy stop embarrassing yourself."

Khloe's fans have not exactly been willing to forgive the NBA star for cheating on Khloe last year with Kylie Jenner's now-former BFF Jordyn Woods. It wasn't the first time Tristan was unfaithful. Just two days before Khloe gave birth to True, videos emerged of him cheating on her with several other women. He was then linked to even more women.

Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images

Although Khloe and Tristan's high-profile early 2019 split was anything but pretty, the reality TV star has said that she doesn't "hate" him.

"Hate no one, no matter how much they've wronged you," she said on social media. "Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you've been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone."