Tristan Thompson has eyes for Khloe Kardashian again… at least online.

Over the weekend, the reality TV posted snaps to her Instagram in which she recreated Anna Nicole Smith's iconic Guess jeans ad campaign from 1992. The majority of Khloe's 98 million Instagram followers loved the image, including Tristan.

"Perfection [heart eyes emoji]," Khloe's ex and the father of her child, True, commented.

Naturally, Khloe's followers weren't having it.

"Hard pass!!! too little too late!!! JOKE," one person said. Another told Tristan, "you blew it." Another added, "ughhh boy stop embarrassing yourself."

Clearly, the unofficial Team Khloe Club isn't willing to forgive the NBA star for allegedly cheating on Khloe earlier this year with Kylie Jenner's now-former BFF Jordyn Woods. Coincidentally, on Sunday's "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Khloe said Tristan thinks the Kardashian-Jenner family is to blame for the scandal getting so big.

"I had therapy with Tristan on Saturday. I desire to have a good coexisting relationship with him, but I can't see myself ever being able to trust him," Khloe told Kim on the family's reality TV show. "He said, 'I know you and your family made this a big media thing.' I'm like, 'Would you think I would want this out there?!'"

She added, "At the end of the day, it's already out there. If Tristan was gonna cheat, he was gonna cheat, it was gonna be public at some point. I'm so offended it had to be with her."