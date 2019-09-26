If at first you don't succeed...

Just days after Tristan Thompson left a flattering message on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram account -- a comment to which she didn't publicly respond -- he was at it again on Thursday after the reality TV star posted a colorful selfie.

"May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream," she captioned the snap.

Enter her ex and father of her baby, True, who commented, "The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond emoji]."

Again, she didn't respond to Tristan's attempt at getting her attention.

This is becoming something of a trend.

Over the weekend, Khloe posted snaps to her Instagram showing her recreating Anna Nicole Smith's iconic Guess jeans ad campaign from 1992. It caught the attention of Tristan, who wrote, "Perfection [heart eyes emoji]."

Khloe's followers were quick to slam him, clearly remembering the NBA star allegedly cheated on Khloe earlier this year with Kylie Jenner's now-former BFF Jordyn Woods. That was not the first time he allegedly cheated on Khloe, either.

Shutterstock

The cheating scandal (the one involving Jordyn) was a topic on Sunday's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," as Khloe said Tristan thinks the Kardashian-Jenner family is to blame for the scandal getting so big.

"I had therapy with Tristan on Saturday. I desire to have a good coexisting relationship with him, but I can't see myself ever being able to trust him," Khloe told sister Kim Kardashian West on the family's reality TV show. "He said, 'I know you and your family made this a big media thing.' I'm like, 'Would you think I would want this out there?!'"

She added, "At the end of the day, it's already out there. If Tristan was gonna cheat, he was gonna cheat, it was gonna be public at some point. I'm so offended it had to be with her."