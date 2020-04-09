Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up again, plus more celeb love life news for mid-April 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-April 2020, starting with this off-and-on duo... On April 4, People magazine reported that Channing Tatum and Jessie J recently called it quits for the second time. "They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on," said a source, adding that the breakup is "totally amicable." The duo first split in late 2019 following a little more than a year of coupledom. They debuted their rekindled romance in January but hadn't been seen together since late February. They sparked split speculation when the actor failed to publicly wish the singer a happy birthday when she turned 32 on March 27. A source for The Sun said that it's likely the off-and-on couple will get back together somewhere down the line: "You shouldn't bet against another reunion in the future," said the insider. "Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that. That's why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn't worked out. The split was amicable and they're still in contact. They're spending time apart and are open to meeting new people." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

