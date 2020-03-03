'Real Housewives' romance report of 2020

The love lives of the stars of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" franchises are tumultuous. But if you're in need of a recap, Wonderwall.com has rounded up the biggest cast member romance news right here. First up? A happy update for one "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star! Though Kenya Moore began 2020 estranged from husband Marc Daly, within weeks, it appeared the couple were back on. The Jasmine Brand published a video of them holding hands and laughing while walking through the Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta in February, which came on the heels of Kenya speaking positively about a reconciliation in January. Kenya stopped by Amy Phillips' Sirius XM show the month and said the couple were "in a really good place right now." Keep reading for more "Housewives" romance news of 2020...

