Celeb weddings of 2020

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell decided to go ahead with their nuptials despite the coronavirus pandemic on March 25. The couple wed at the Australia Zoo in a very small ceremony, and Bindi took to Instagram to share the happy news. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding," the star wrote, adding, "This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history." The happy couple dated for six years before getting engaged on Bindi's birthday last July.

