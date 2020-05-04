Dwight Yoakam secretly married his longtime girlfriend, Emily Joyce, in front of less than 10 people in March, he announced.

On May 4, Dwight's publicity team revealed that the two-time Grammy winner and his lady love tied the knot in California just before the coronavirus pandemic severely alerted the world. Still, wedding guests were kept at a safe distance to adhere to social distancing recommendations.

"Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, CA.," the statement read. "At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments. In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than 10 attendees were seated at least six feet from one another."

Dwight, 63, and Emily have dated for a decade and have been engaged for "several years," the statement notes.

The couple chose not to share their wedding news until now out of "respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic," the statement said.

Dwight is quite protective of his personal life. In the past, he's been linked to Sharon Stone, Bridget Fonda and Wynonna Judd.