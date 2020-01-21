Pamela Anderson has tied the knot for the fifth time, marrying "A Star is Born" producer Jon Peters in a private ceremony in Malibu, Calif., on Monday.

Pam, 52, and Jon, 74, previously dated 30 years ago.

Jon, who produced the 1976 and 2018 versions of "A Star is Born," confirmed the nuptials to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Pamela has previously been married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon. She was last linked to French soccer star Adli Rami, but they split last summer after Pam accused him of "living a double life." Jon was previously married to Ann Warren and Christine Forsyth-Peters, and he also dated Barbra Streisand for years.

"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much," Peters told THR.

Prior to the nuptials, Pam posted a slew of black and white images to her Instagram referencing love.

She gave THR a statement about her new husband in the form of a poem:

"Jon is the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood - no one compares -

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me. Now I've seen more of life and realize ..

He's been there all along. Never failed me.

I'm ready now and

he's ready too - We

understand

and respect each other - We love each other without conditions. -

I'm a lucky woman. - Proof

God has a plan."