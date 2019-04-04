John Cena's mystery woman revealed, plus more celeb love life news for early April 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early April 2019, starting with this new couple... E! News reported on April 1 that Shay Shariatzadeh is the mystery woman with whom John Cena was seen looking super-cozy in Vancouver in late March. She reportedly earned a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of British Columbia and now works as a product manager at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company, in Vancouver. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

