Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson spark romance rumors, plus more celeb love life news for mid-January 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-January 2019, starting with this surprising love connection: Multiple media outlets spotted Kate Beckinsale, 45, and Pete Davidson, 25, flirting at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 6. According to E! News, the pair looked "very cozy" as they sat together for about an hour with one of her friends and the comedian's pal Machine Gun Kelly. "She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on," said a source. "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him." Meanwhile, People magazine reported that Kate and Pete "talked intently for most of the night" and "kept their focus on each other" even while mingling with fellow A-listers Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen. Another source told People that the duo "cuddled" during the bash. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

