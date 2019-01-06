It's hard to argue with photographic evidence.

After Jamie Foxx was spotted locking lips with a grinning Katie Holmes during their recent Miami getaway, Us Weekly confronted the actor and singer about the trip at a fundraiser for Sean Penn's Haiti relief charity in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Rather than deny the admittedly adorable PDA moment a photographer caught, Jamie casually acknowledged that the kiss and vacation indeed happened -- though he didn't sound too happy it made its way onto the Internet.

"It was foolish!" Jamie exclaimed when asked about the vacation and concurrent public smooch.

The "foolishness" is likely a reference to the couple's long-rumored romance, which has now gone on -- if casually and generally in secret -- for more than five years.

WireImage

In addition to the pair's kiss-laden ride on the $8 million, 150-foot yacht, Utopia III, Us reports Jamie and Katie took a "playful" Jet Ski journey around Biscayne Bay during their getaway before New Year's Eve.

The trip came on the heels of a night out on the town to celebrate Katie's 40th birthday last month, when the couple dined at Serendipity 3 in New York City. Unlike on previous dinner dates, the lovebirds arrived together in the same car for the birthday hang. They were also joined by Katie's mom.

A month before Katie celebrated the big 4-0, the CEO of Scenterprises revealed to the New York Post that Jamie had contacted her to create a custom fragrance for the "Dawson's Creek" alum. Katie reportedly loved it so much, she had another one made for the daughter she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

According to Us, the couple have become increasingly more open to acknowledging their romance. Back in 2017, an insider told Us Katie was "less concerned" about people finding out about their relationship and predicted she'd go public in the near future.

The couple has yet to formally confirm anything, though.