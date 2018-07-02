What breakup? Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes gave each other a sweet sendoff via FaceTime over the weekend, despite rumors that the two have split.

A source told Page Six that while aboard her Paris-bound flight, Katie was seen FaceTiming Jamie after she boarded.

"She said she loves him and asked if he wanted 'cookies from Paris,'" the source said.

While Katie was out in Paris with her daughter, Suri, Jamie was in Miami.

A source told the New York Post that Jamie hung out in South Beach with Ludacris and other pals on June 29. He also hit up a nightclub, but didn't appear to have a wandering eye.

"He was with Jason Derulo at the VIP table of the club that was tucked away," the source said. "He was not with any women as he was probably trying to keep a low profile with all the Katie Holmes rumors ... [Jamie] was definitely in a good mood and was seen laughing with the crew he was with."

Last week, rumors ran rampant that the undercover lovers had split. Multiple outlets debunked the reports.

Jamie and Katie have been reportedly been seeing each other casually, since August 2013, although they have been very secretive about it.