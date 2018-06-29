Blac Chyna accuses Rob Kardashian's family of falsely claiming she abused him, plus more news

Blac Chyna accuses Kardashians, Jenners of making false abuse claims about her

Blac Chyna isn't giving up on her lawsuit against her ex, Rob Kardashian, and his family members. The Blast reports Chyna recently updated the suit to reflect her claim that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner told E! to can the second season of her reality show because they believed Chyna was physically attacking Rob. In court documents, Chyna accuses the Kardashians and Jenners of falsely telling the network Chyna would "proceed with … physically abusing [Rob Kardashian] while demanding that the E! network cancel Season Two of 'Rob & Chyna.'" Chyna, who has said she did not abuse Rob, claims her ex's family contacted the network with lies at a time when she says scenes were already being filmed for Season 2 of the show because they wanted to get the series canceled. She goes on to say the alleged lies about her abusive behavior "caused her career injury and exposed her to hatred, contempt, ridicule, and shame and discouraged E! network execs from associating or dealing with her," according to The Blast. She also notes that at 5'2", she wouldn't exactly win in a fight with Rob.

