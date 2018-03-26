A month ago Heidi Klum said she was "very single" while speaking to Ellen DeGeneres. Well, it seems like she's now off the market.

For the past two weeks there has been speculation that the supermodel and Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz are an item. On March 26, the Daily Mail published exclusive images of them kissing on the set of "America's Got Talent." Other images showed Heidi, 44, and Tom, 28, cuddling up.

The images make their romance all-but official.

The duo was first spotted on March 14 leaving a West Hollywood nightclub together.

The new romance comes about six months after Heidi split with art curator Vito Schnabel, whom she dated for three years.

While speaking to Ellen in late February Heidi was asked if she has time for a dating life.

"Not right now," she said, "I'm very single and very ready to mingle."

Tom was previously married to German model Ria Sommerfeld. They broke it off in September 2016.

Tom certainly has a type: German models.