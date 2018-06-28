Did Kendall Jenner move in with her NBA star beau? Plus, more news

Are Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons living together?

When romance rumors first hit Kendall Jenner and Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, they came with assurances the alleged couple had taken extra care to keep their relationship on the DL. That might be changing, though. TMZ reports the alleged couple are now sharing a $25,000-a-month rental in the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles, where they're apparently been spotted hanging out regularly in recent weeks. The new digs, which feature five bedrooms and six bathrooms, is apparently a multi-month lease Kendall's using while she renovates Charlie Sheen's old house in Beverly Hills, which she bought last August. Neither Kendall nor her purported NBA star squeeze have confirmed or denied their status.

