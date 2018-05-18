T.I. alleges racism led to arrest and more ICYMI news this week

Rapper T.I. claims racism came into play during his May 16 arrest for alleged assault and public drunkenness. T.I. was arrested and handcuffed at his guard-gated community in Georgia after he and a security worker at his community's guard shack got into a heated argument. T.I. claims the guard was sleeping on the job and wouldn't let him into his community. The rapper insists he never laid a finger on the man during the confrontation and said the guard was "antagonizing" him. Eventually, police were called and T.I. was cuffed and booked into jail. The rapper spoke to The Blast after he was released and said he got locked up because he's an affluent African-American celebrity and police near his home are "white cops in a very white area."

