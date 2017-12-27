Ryan Phillippe, 43, doesn't even need a winter coat. His built bod is hot enough!

The "Shooter" star showed off an insanely chiseled physique while posing shirtless in the snow in a new Instagram post on Dec. 26.

movin snowflakes by the O-Z A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on Dec 26, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Ryan -- and his abs -- have come a long way since he badly injured his leg in a freak off-roading accident back in July.

According to TMZ, he was trying to get control of a utility task vehicle without it's parking brake on, but got pulled underneath in the process and crushed his right leg.

"The comeback is nearly complete," he wrote alongside a before-and-after post on Dec. 2, featuring the actor in a hospital bed following surgery and then doing leg presses at the gym.

While Ryan enjoyed the holiday on a snowy vacation with friends, his kids spent Christmas in Los Angeles with their mom, Reese Witherspoon, 41.

Ava (pictured left), 18, and Deacon (center), 14, hung out with their cousins and half-brother Tennessee, 5, from Reese's current marriage to Jim Toth.

Ryan also shares daughter Kai, 6, with his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Knapp.