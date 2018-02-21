Wendy Williams has revealed that she has Graves' disease, and she's now taking time off of her eponymous talk show to get a better handle on her health.

The talk show host announced at the top of Wednesday's show that her doctors have prescribed her three weeks off.

"What the hell is going on with Wendy?," she said. "Now, you know I have thyroid disease. My thyroid, my hyperthyroid is also attached to Graves' disease. Graves' disease squeezes the muscles behind your eyeballs."

Wendy said she's also having trouble sleeping, has rapid heart beats and has intolerance to heat.

"I feel like there are birds swimming around my head, you know, like a cartoon," she said while circling her hand around her head, "like, constantly high, but not high, but constantly on one."

She then added, "My doctor has prescribed, are you ready? Three weeks of vacation. I was pissed. Encore performances, really?"

A rep for Wendy's show told Page Six, "The show will be in repeats during this unplanned hiatus. A live show was produced today so that Wendy could speak directly to her fans and explain her condition."

Wendy's medical reveal came after she took several days off last week for flu-like symptoms.