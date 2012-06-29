Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes Are Divorcing

Wonderwall Editors

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are calling it quits after being married for five years. The couple are also parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Suri.

Jonathan Wolfe, Katie Holmes' attorney has confirmed the news, offering this statement to People magazine: "This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family. Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest."

Shortly after Katie Holmes' announcement, Tom Cruise's rep told People, "Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children. Please allow them their privacy."

It has also been reported that Katie Holmes filed divorce documents in New York anonymously on June 28 but seeks sole custody of their daughter, Suri. Holmes also seeks division of property assets and child support, but makes no mention of the prenup they created under California law before their wedding.

According to TMZ, the last time the couple were spotted together was back in February. While Cruise recently made the rounds for his latest movie, "Rock of Ages," Holmes was noticeably absent from the film's multiple premieres.

The two were married in 2006 in a castle in Italy, after the birth of daughter Suri.

While this is the first marriage for Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise has been married twice before, to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman, with whom he shares two children.

