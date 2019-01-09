When it comes to kissing scenes, his lips are sealed! But "Desperate Housewives" alum Neal McDonough is more than happy to explain why.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I won't kiss any other woman because these lips are meant for one woman," the "Band of Brothers" and "Minority Report" actor -- who's currently starring on the History channel's "Project Blue Book" -- tells Closer, according to Page Six.

That "one woman" is his wife of 15 years, 6-foot-3 South African former model Ruvé Robertson, with whom Neal, 52, has five kids.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Neal and Ruvé randomly met in London in 2001 when he was shooting HBO's "Band of Brothers." "It was St. Patrick's Day and we literally bumped into each other on the street, locked eyes, and that was it," he told Closer. "The next morning, I called the woman I was dating at the time and said, 'I'm sorry, it's not going to work out with us anymore -- I just met the woman I'm going to marry.'"

Some projects, such as "Desperate Housewives" (he played the husband of Nicollette Sheridan's character on two dozen episodes in 2008 and 2009) have been accommodating with Neal's unusual -- for Hollywood -- request.

Alberto Terenghi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

"When [creator] Marc Cherry signed me, I said, 'I'm sure you know, but I won't kiss anybody,'" Neal recalled. "He was like, 'But this is 'Desperate Housewives!' I said, 'I know.' He paused for about five seconds and said, 'All right, I'm just going to have to write better.' And we had a great time."

But Neal's no-kissing stance has meant that other jobs -- and the lucrative paychecks that come with them -- are off-limits. Page Six explains that he lost out on an estimated $1 million role on the 2010 ABC show "Scoundrels" -- he got let go after three days of shooting -- because he was expected to act in sex scenes with beautiful star Virginia Madsen.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"I was [surprised], and it was a horrible situation for me. After that, I couldn't get a job because everybody thought I was this religious zealot," Neal -- a devout Catholic -- told Closer, admitting, "I am very religious. I put God and family first, and me second. That's what I live by. It was hard for a few years. But I was not going to lose the fight. And it worked. My career has been phenomenal."

Since then, the blonde 6-foot actor and his piercing blue eyes have gone on to appear in everything from TV's "Justified," "Mob City," "Suits," "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow" to the big screen's "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Proud Mary."