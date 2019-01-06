2019 Golden Globes: Best celeb duos
Wonderwall.com rounded up the best duos and cutest couples of the 2019 Golden Globes, starting with Idris Elba and his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, who pecked him on the cheek on the red carpet. The British actor-DJ proposed to his lady love in November 2018. Now keep reading for more!
