What's buzzing at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

The entertainment industry's biggest party is here again! The Golden Globe Awards are usually a fun-filled, boozy event where anything goes -- you never know what you're going to get at the Globes. Last year's telecast was pretty political. Will this year follow suit? What were the unexpected moments? How will hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh do at the helm? Here's your guide to what had everyone buzzing and talking at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6, 2019, starting with the show's opening... So, why were Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh chosen as hosts of the 2019 Golden Globes? "We were the only two people left in Hollywood who haven't gotten in trouble saying something offensive," Sandra quipped, kicking off the show. The duo's opening monologue was different than years past where previous hosts roast the celebrities in the audience. Instead, Andy and Sandra praised the talent while pretending to roast them (i.e. Gina Rodriguez is "from heaven" and Bradley Cooper is "hot.") The most controversial joke was when Sandra sent antacid to a table to prevent from them getting "Asian flush." The duo certainly played it safe, yes, but it worked. Perhaps the funniest moment was when the hosts told Jim Carrey to move seats because he was sitting in the "film" seating section while his show, "Kidding," is on TV. Jim obliged in comedic fashion. Before the end of the monologue, Sandra got emotional, telling the crowd, "I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here and look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change. I'm not fooling myself. Next year could be different," she said. "I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change... Right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you and I see you. All of these faces of change -- and now, so will everyone else."

