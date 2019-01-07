Tarek El Moussa is 'exhausted' on 'daddy duty' as Christina El Moussa honeymoons in Bora Bora, plus more news

Tarek El Moussa asks for ideas to entertain kids as Christina honeymoons in Bora Bora

Even temporary single parenthood is not for the faint of heart. Tarek El Moussa is currently handling the kids he shares with his ex-wife, Christina El Moussa, full-time, as Christina continues her honeymoon in Bora Bora with Ant Anstead. While Christina and Ant get their PDA on in French Polynesia, Tarek has been busy entertaining 8-year-old Taylor and 3-year-old Brayden and he's starting to run outta gas. "Okay….dad is exhausted but daddy duty called so we went to 'Winter Wonderland,'" the "Flip or Flop" co-host captioned an Instagram pic that showed him with the kids by a Christmas tree on Sunday, Jan. 6. "As all parents know, and future parents will learn…," he added, "the kids are the boss😂😂😂." According to Us Weekly, Tarek has also been transporting his little ones all over the place, from play dates in the park to snowboarding activities. His itinerary seems to be waning, though. "Did you guys do anything fun this weekend!!??" he asked his followers on Sunday. "I need some ideas!" Christina and Ant said "I do" in a secret ceremony last month. She and her HGTV co-star ex have committed to co-parenting their kids since they split.

