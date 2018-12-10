On paper, hosting the Academy Awards should be at the top of any entertainer's bucket list. In reality, that's not the case, and the Academy is finding that out the hard way.

The Academy has been scrambling to replace Kevin Hart as the Oscars host, but the search hasn't been fruitful. TMZ reports that it all has to do with money.

Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"The infamously small paycheck for hosting the Oscars has been an underlying issue for the Academy for a long time," the website reports. "The Academy doesn't like to shell out for a host because they consider it the opportunity of a lifetime."

For some, that's true. Before Kevin stepped down as host in light several offensive tweets, he was thrilled to serve as host.

How much (or how little) does the gig actually pay? Jimmy Kimmel said he got $15,000 to host in 2017. Considering the scrutiny, pressure and preparation that comes along with the job, that paycheck isn't worth it for many of entertainment's biggest stars.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Since the show needs to fill Kevin's void in a hurry, TMZ notes that whoever the Academy is approaching to host has some serious leverage at the negotiating table.