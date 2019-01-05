Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were positively beaming as they admired the beachfront view of their new $14 million condo in Miami on Friday, Jan. 4.

LVT / SplashNews.com

The couple, who are reportedly expecting their fourth child via a surrogate later this year, seemed over the moon about their latest piece of property, which West purchased as a Christmas surprise for his bride.

The parents to North, Saint and Chicago celebrated the addition to their real estate portfolio by making out on the balcony and with West grabbing Kardashian's famous backside. Naturally Kardashian was dressed to the nines, wearing a skin tight silver skirt and cropped yellow halter.

LVT / SplashNews.com

Both Kardashian and West, who primarily reside in Hidden Hills, CA, have long been fans of Miami. Kardashian even filmed an early spin-off of "Keeping up With the Kardashians" there, "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami," with older sister Kourtney Kardashian between 2009-2013. In 2012, nearby North Miami even gave the sisters "keys to the city," to demonstrate how honored they were to have them film there.

This condo, in Miami Beach, is part of the luxury beachfront tower Faena House, and was quietly viewed by West while he was in Art Basel in December, according to a source who told Page Six. It features four bedrooms, and five-and-a-half bathrooms and plenty of building amenities including a private gym, spa, pool, concierge and underground parking.