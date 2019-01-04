Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting fourth child and more ICYMI news

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are adding to their family again. On Jan. 2, Us Weekly reported that the couple will soon welcome their fourth child -- and their second via surrogate. It's a boy due in May, Us confirmed. (The couple used a surrogate for their third child, Chicago, who turns 1 this month.) Multiple media outlets confirmed the Us report. There have been rumors for several months indicating that the couple wanted another child and had one embryo left. In her previous pregnancies, Kim has had a condition called placenta accreta, which makes carrying another baby dangerous. Party of six, coming up!

RELATED: Stars expecting babies in 2019